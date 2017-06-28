Surbiton to host first wheelchair grass-court tournament before Wimbledon

Gordon Reid won the wheelchair singles and doubles titles last year at Wimbledon

Surbiton will host a wheelchair grass-court tournament to allow players to prepare for Wimbledon.

It is the first time a warm-up event has been held before Wimbledon for wheelchair tennis players.

The three day competition, organised by the Tennis Foundation, will run from 6 July and will feature the 13 best men and women's players.

Both singles and doubles matches will be played before the Wimbledon events begin on 13 July.

"We've not previously had the opportunity to play competitive matches on grass ahead of Wimbledon," world number six Alfie Hewett said.

"This tournament will form a crucial part of my preparations as I aim to transfer my recent form on to the grass."