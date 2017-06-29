Wheelchair Rugby European Championships: Great Britain into last four

Ayaz Bhuta (left) of Great Britain has shone in the European Championships
Ayaz Bhuta (left) of Great Britain has shone in the European Championships

Britain beat Denmark to set up a semi-final against France at the Wheelchair Rugby European Championships.

Paul Shaw's side built on wins against Poland and Ireland by deservedly beating the Danes 60-47 to top their group at the event in Koblenz, Germany.

In reaching the semi-finals, Britain have qualified for the World Championships in Australia next year.

They meet France on Friday at 14:00 BST, with a place in Saturday's final against Sweden or Denmark at stake.

