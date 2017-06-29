Wheelchair Rugby European Championships: Great Britain into last four

Ayaz Bhuta (left) of Great Britain has shone in the European Championships

Britain beat Denmark to set up a semi-final against France at the Wheelchair Rugby European Championships.

Paul Shaw's side built on wins against Poland and Ireland by deservedly beating the Danes 60-47 to top their group at the event in Koblenz, Germany.

In reaching the semi-finals, Britain have qualified for the World Championships in Australia next year.

They meet France on Friday at 14:00 BST, with a place in Saturday's final against Sweden or Denmark at stake.