European Wheelchair Basketball Championships: Great Britain's women win bronze

Helen Freeman (right) top-scored for GB women in their bronze-medal win over France

Great Britain's women's wheelchair basketball team won bronze at the European Championships in Tenerife.

GB won every quarter to beat France 68-37 in the bronze-medal match, having beaten the same opponents by four points in the pool stages.

Co-captain Helen Freeman scored 27 points in the play-off on Friday.

GB's men play Turkey in their final later on Friday, looking to win a fourth consecutive gold medal against a team that beat them in the group stage.

Women's coach Miles Thompson said: "The game we played against France was the game we were searching for this tournament.

"We separated early and we stayed separated through consistent defence."