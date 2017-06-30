Wheelchair Rugby European Championships: GB v Sweden in final

Stuart Robinson joined the British team for the first time at the European Championships
Great Britain reached the European Wheelchair Rugby Championship final with a poised display against France.

The defending champions led 40-31 going into the final quarter of their semi-final in Koblenz, Germany, and extended their advantage to win 54-41.

They will play Sweden, who won possession and scored a winner in the closing seconds to beat Denmark 57-56.

Saturday's match (15:00 BST) is a repeat of the 2015 final, which Britain won 49-48.

The two nations are the most decorated in European Championship history, with four wins apiece.

Along with the beaten semi-finalists, the teams have secured places in next year's World Championships in Sydney, Australia.

