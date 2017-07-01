Wheelchair Rugby: Great Britain beat Sweden to win European Championship

Jamie Stead was part of Great Britain's starting line-up against Sweden

Great Britain beat Sweden 49-41 to win the European Wheelchair Rugby Championship on Saturday

The victory makes Great Britain the most decorated nation in European Championship history, with fives wins to Sweden's next best of four.

The teams were level at 25-25 at half-time and GB took a three-point lead into the final quarter before stretching their advantage.

Both teams have secured places at next year's World Championships in Sydney.