How to follow the World Para-athletics Championships on the BBC
The World Para-athletics Championships come to the London Stadium between 14 and 23 July.
There will be radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra throughout the event, as well as a live text page for each evening session to bring you the medals as they happen.
Full schedule
All times BST
Friday, 14 July
Live coverage - 19:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live
Live text - 18:30-22:00
Saturday, 15 July
Live coverage - 20:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live
Live text - 19:00-22:00
Sunday, 16 July
Live coverage - 19:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live
Live text - 19:00-22:00
Monday, 17 July
Live coverage - 19:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live
Live text - 19:00-22:00
Tuesday, 18 July
Live coverage - 19:30-22:15, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Live text - 19:00-22:00
Wednesday, 19 July
Live coverage - 19:00-23:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Live text - 19:00-22:00
Thursday, 20 July
Live coverage - 19:30-22:30, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Live text - 19:00-22:00
Friday, 21 July
Live coverage - 20:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live
Live text - 19:00-22:00
Saturday, 22 July
Live coverage - 19:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live
Live text - 19:00-22:00