How to follow the World Para-athletics Championships on the BBC

Members of GB's team will be competing at the London Stadium

The World Para-athletics Championships come to the London Stadium between 14 and 23 July.

There will be radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra throughout the event, as well as a live text page for each evening session to bring you the medals as they happen.

Full schedule

All times BST

Friday, 14 July

Live coverage - 19:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live

Live text - 18:30-22:00

Saturday, 15 July

Live coverage - 20:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live

Live text - 19:00-22:00

Sunday, 16 July

Live coverage - 19:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live

Live text - 19:00-22:00

Monday, 17 July

Live coverage - 19:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live

Live text - 19:00-22:00

Tuesday, 18 July

Live coverage - 19:30-22:15, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Live text - 19:00-22:00

Wednesday, 19 July

Live coverage - 19:00-23:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Live text - 19:00-22:00

Thursday, 20 July

Live coverage - 19:30-22:30, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Live text - 19:00-22:00

Friday, 21 July

Live coverage - 20:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live

Live text - 19:00-22:00

Saturday, 22 July

Live coverage - 19:00-22:00, BBC Radio 5 live

Live text - 19:00-22:00