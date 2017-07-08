ITU Para-triathlon: Lauren Steadman and Karen Darke win gold for Britain

Britain's Lauren Steadman and Karen Darke won gold medals at the ITU Para-triathlon World Cup in Italy.

European champion Steadman was top in the PTS5 category, while Paralympic hand-cycling champion Darke was victorious in the wheelchair category.

"After seven months out, training has picked up and I am really pleased," Steadman said.

In the men's PTS4 category, Britain's George Peasgood won a silver medal, but said he had struggled with the heat.

Alison Patrick, guided by Nicole Walters (PTS5), and Ryan Taylor (PTS3) failed to finish their races in Iseo-Franciacorta.

