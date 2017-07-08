ITU Para-triathlon: Lauren Steadman and Karen Darke win gold for Britain

From the section

Lauren Steadman is the current European champion

Britain's Lauren Steadman and Karen Darke won gold medals at the ITU Para-triathlon World Cup in Italy.

European champion Steadman was top in the PTS5 category, while Paralympic hand-cycling champion Darke was victorious in the wheelchair category.

"After seven months out, training has picked up and I am really pleased," Steadman said.

In the men's PTS4 category, Britain's George Peasgood won a silver medal, but said he had struggled with the heat.

Alison Patrick, guided by Nicole Walters (PTS5), and Ryan Taylor (PTS3) failed to finish their races in Iseo-Franciacorta.