David Weir in emotional London Anniversary Games farewell

Weir wins final track race

Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir signed off on a glorious track career with a comfortable victory at the Anniversary Games.

The 38-year-old wheelchair racer, who has suffered with depression in the wake of an underwhelming Rio 2016 campaign, came home to win the T54 800m in two minutes 2.37 seconds

His opposition consisted of athletes training at his academy, but the Londoner relished his victory.

"It was something special," he said.

"The crowd were fantastic. Racing in this stadium at London 2012 was indescribable. I saw thousands of people screaming my name and I will never forget it until the day I die."

Weir won three of his four golds at the 2012 Paralympics at the London Stadium with his final success coming in the marathon on the capital's streets.

However, he said earlier in the week that he at times wished he had not returned to the stadium in light of his indifferent results at 2015 IPC Grand Prix final and last year's Anniversary Games.

After an acrimonious split with British Athletics at the beginning of the year, Weir will now concentrate on the road for the final stage of his career.

"It's been a hard week but I want to thank everyone who has helped me in my career," an emotional Weir told BBC Sport.

Analysis - 'Weir has done amazing things for his sport'

Olympic medallist and BBC athletics commentator Brendan Foster

David Weir's range of success has been phenomenal, his success has been amazing, he's been a great competitor.

He's had his arguments with officialdom but nobody worries too much about that. What they should think about is that he's done amazing things for his sport.