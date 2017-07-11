Abdullah Hayayei: Para-athlete dies in training incident

Para-athlete Abdullah Hayayei has died following a training ground incident.

Hayayei, 36, a thrower in the F34 class, was training at Newham Leisure Centre in preparation for the World Para-athletics Championships in London.

Emergency services were called shortly after 17:00 BST on Tuesday to reports of a seriously injured man. The athlete was pronounced dead at the scene.

IPC president Sir Philip Craven said: "We are truly devastated by this tragic news and the passing of Abdullah."