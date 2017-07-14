World Para-athletics Championships: Michael McKillop eases into 800m final

Michael McKillop is defending his 800 and 1500m titles

World Para-athletics Championships Location: London Stadium, London Dates: Friday 14 July - Sunday 23 July

Michael McKillop safely progressed to Sunday's T38 800m final on the first day of competition at the World Para-athletics Championships in London.

Ireland's McKillop won his heat in 2:07.59 as he held off France's Louis Radius by 0.29 seconds.

The overall heats standard suggests McKillop will face a battle to maintain an unbeaten Paralympic record which stretches back to 2006.

Canada's Liam Stanley was the fastest qualifier with heat two in 2:05.89.

Stanley, second behind McKillop in the 1500m at last year's Rio Paralympics, was expected to be the Glengormley athlete's main challenger in both the 800m and the metric mile at the championships.

However, Tunisia's Abbes Saidi and heat three winner Australia's Deon Kenzie were also marginally faster than McKillop in the qualifying races in the London Stadium.

Nevertheless defending champion McKillop, who has run under two minutes for 800m on numerous occasions in able-bodied competition, will still be a strong favourite in Sunday's final.

McKillop and his Irish team-mate Jason Smyth will be expected to earn gold medals within 15 minutes of each other on Sunday evening.

Smyth will compete in the T13 100m, final shortly before McKillop's race, providing he comes through Sunday mornings heats in the sprint.

County Londonderry athlete Smyth, who turned 30 recently, has never been defeated during a Paralympic career which began in 2005.

Both McKillop and Smyth will also defend their 1500m and 200m titles later in the championships.