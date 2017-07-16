World Para-athletics Championships: Aled Davies wins discus gold

Aled Davies can add to his discus gold with victory in the shot put next Saturday

Aled Davies won his third world title in the F42 discus and Britain's seventh gold medal of the World Para-athletics Championships in London.

Wales' Davies, the London 2012 champion and world record holder, threw 51.54m to beat Tom Habscheid of Luxembourg.

The 26-year-old can add gold in the shot put next Saturday - he is the defending Olympic and world champion.

In the T54 1500m, Britain's Richard Chiassaro finished second in his heat to progress to Sunday night's final.

GB are leading the medal table with 13 in total, following Saturday's incredible haul of nine medals, including five golds.

The host nation will hope to add to that tally on Sunday evening when two-time Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock competes in the keenly anticipated T4 10m final.

Davies was born with talipes and hemi-hemilia, which means his right leg is missing bones, muscle and ligaments.

He will be aiming to complete the triple double in London by claiming the discus and shout put titles at three consecutive Worlds.