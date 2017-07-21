World Para-athletics Championships: Kadeena Cox wins Britain's 14th gold

Last summer, Kadeena Cox became the first British Paralympian in 32 years to win golds in multiple sports at the same Games

Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox won gold in the women's T38 400m at the World Para-athletics Championships to take Great Britain's medal tally to 30.

The 26-year-old, who won four medals in cycling and athletics in Rio, added to the bronze she picked up in London last Saturday in the T38 200m.

Cox, who has multiple sclerosis, finished six seconds ahead of runner-up Yuka Takamatsu of Japan.

Earlier, fellow Briton Paul Blake finished fourth in the men's 400m T36.

