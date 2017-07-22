World Para-athletics Championships: Jonathan Broom-Edwards wins T44 high jump silver

Jonathan Broom-Edwards was beaten by world record holder Maciej Lepiato

Jonathan Broom-Edwards won silver in the T44 high jump to earn Britain's 31st medal at the World Para-athletics Championships in London.

The 29-year-old, who has muscular and joint impairments in his legs, lost out to Poland's Maciej Lepiato at a major championships for the fourth time.

Broom-Edwards now has silver medals from three World Championships as well as last year's Paralympics.

Paralympic champion Lepiato has won gold at the last four Worlds.

Broom-Edwards recorded a jump of 2.08m, with Lepiato reaching 2.14m, 5cm short of his word record.

"I feel great. It's not quite the result I was aiming for. I feel I'm in shape for a new personal best - but this atmosphere is hard to harness," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"The atmosphere can help and it can hinder. There was one jump I was so excited and I crashed into the bar. It's an experience I want to get better at."

Zak Skinner, making his British debut at a major championships, came fourth in the T13 long jump, for athletes with visual impairment.

The 18-year-old set his second personal best in London, following up his quickest ever time in the 100m with 6.64m in the sand.

Britain have now equalled their medal tally at Doha two years ago, with more medals expected across the final two days.

Georgie Hermitage will race for her second gold medal in London on Saturday night, with the T37 400m champion easily winning her 100m heat with a season's best time.

"That felt really comfortable. I drove for about 400m and then came off the gas. I wasn't going to bust a gut because it's tonight that matters." she told BBC Radio 5 live.

Hermitage will be joined in the evening session by fellow Britons Paul Blake and Graeme Ballard, who progressed to the T36 100m final.

Compatriot Laura Sugar ran a personal best in her T44 200m heat, coming second behind the Netherlands' defending champion Marlou van Rhijn, to reach Sunday's final.