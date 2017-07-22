World Para-athletics Championships: Michael McKillop wins second gold

McKillop's last defeat in major international competition was back in 2006

World Para-athletics Championships Location: London Stadium, London Dates: Friday 14 July - Sunday 23 July

Ireland's Michael McKillop completed a middle distance double by winning the T37 1500m final at the World Para-athletics Championships in London.

McKillop, 37, stretched clear to beat Canadian rival Liam Stanley by 10 metres after a race mostly run at a slow pace.

It means the man from Glengormley retains the two titles he won at the 2015 championships in Doha.

The T37 classification is for athletes with a mild form of cerebral palsy.

McKillop has not been beaten in a major international event since the 2006 championships.

Saturday's final was run at a fairly pedestrian pace with the opening 800m being clocked at two minutes, 46 seconds.

That played into the hands of the dominant leader McKillop, who has run under two minutes for the 800 on numerous occasions in able-bodied competition.

Stanley, fastest in the heats, attempted to stay with the Irish runner but McKillop showed he was still in a class of how own by pulling away to win in 4:36.38.

Stanley, who had been runner-up to McKillop at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio, took silver again with Algeria's Madjid Djemai in third place.

Northern Ireland's James Hamilton, running for Great Britain, was sixth in the final of the 800 metres in the T20 classification for runners with intellectual impairment.

Michael Branningan of the United States won in 1:54.24, with Ballyclare's Hamilton clocking 2:00.24.