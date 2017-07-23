World Para-athletics Championships: Britain's Sammi Kinghorn wins second gold

Sammi Kinghorn has won the 100m and 200m T53 double as well as 400m bronze

Sammi Kinghorn won her second gold at the World Para-athletics Championships as Britain collected four medals on the final morning.

T53 wheelchair racer Kinghorn, 21, added the 100m title to her 200m gold and 400m bronze.

The Scot can claim a fourth medal in the 800m later on Sunday.

There were also British silver medals for Polly Maton in the T47 long jump, Jordan Howe in the T35 100m and Mickey Bushell in the T53 100m.

The hosts have now collected 39 medals, eight more than their total in Doha two years ago.

Queen of the sprints

Kinghorn, who is paralysed from the waist down after an accident at her home in 2010, has announced herself in London as the top T53 sprinter in the world and clinched 100m gold in a time of 16.65 seconds ahead of Australia's Angela Ballard.

After missing out on medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, she is now a two-time world champion and will be among the favourites for the 800m at 18:51 BST.

"I literally had no idea where I finished. I was staring straight across the line. I heard the roar so I thought I must have medalled but had no idea where. I can't believe it," she told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I felt like halfway down I panicked a bit and I have some scrapes on my arm from slipping slightly.

"You don't know where you'll come in the 800m because it's tactical, so I'll get myself in a good position and hope for a sprint finish."

Treble silver makes for magic morning

Polly Maton sealed silver with a lifetime best in her final jump

While Kinghorn's gold had been expected, Britain's trio of silver medals was far from guaranteed and came courtesy of exceptional performances.

Maton, 17, a single-arm amputee, had finished fifth in the 100m and, by her own admission, had struggled with the long jump this season because of a persistent calf injury.

But she climbed from fourth to second with her final effort, landing a lifetime best of 5.23m.

Gold-medal winner Taleah Williams had foregone her last two jumps to head over the to other side of the stadium and compete in the T47 400m, in which she came fifth.

"It's absolutely amazing," Maton said. "It was about pulling myself together for the long jump. I've had a rubbish season with it, especially with my calf and I wasn't expecting this."

Bushell, 27, has pedigree in the T53 100m, having won gold in this stadium at the 2012 Paralympics, but went on to come sixth in Rio.

He only qualified third fastest from his heat, though, and converted that into a third world silver medal, finishing behind Canada's Brent Lakatos, who won a fourth gold in London.

Welshman Howe had shown medal-winning form in the 100m this season, but with just a European Championship appearance to his name, he had never performed on the global stage.

The 21-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, excelled in front of the London crowd and clocked a personal best of 12.52 seconds.

"It was my time to shine and I did," he said. "I was calm, I wasn't nervous. I want to progress now. I've got a great team in Newport."

Elsewhere for GB, Steve Morris came fifth in the T20 5,000m.