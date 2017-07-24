World Para-athletics Championships 2019 could be back in London

London 2017 sold more tickets than the previous eight championships combined

London could host the World Para-athletics Championships again in 2019 after UK Athletics confirmed it is to start talks about a repeat bid.

The 2017 event finished on Sunday, and numerous athletes have called for the event to stay at London Stadium.

"We will begin discussions with partner organisations immediately to see if we can secure the necessary support," said UK Athletics chairman Richard Bowker.

He added that he believed "that there is the will to make it happen".

More to follow.