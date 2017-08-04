British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships: Hewett and Reid in all-British semi-final

Gordon Reid (left) and Alfie Hewett (right) are also aiming for success together in the men's doubles tournament

British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre Date: Semi-finals and final, 5-6 August Coverage: Live streaming of the semi-finals and final from 09:45 BST across Connected TV, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid created British Open history by setting up the first all-British men's singles semi-final at the event in Nottingham.

The result also guarantees that a British player will feature on Sunday's Super Series singles finals day.

There are six Super Series events throughout the year, of which the British Open is one.

They attract some of the best players in the world and are the level just below the Grand Slams.

Reid taken to three sets

Reid came through a tough three-set match against France's Nicolas Peifer, winning 7-5 1-6 6-2.

He said: "It wasn't the prettiest match ever and the conditions were even more difficult than in the quarter-finals but it was good to get through it and I played some good tennis towards the end."

Gordon Reid is ranked number two in the world rankings

Another comeback from Hewett

Hewett, meanwhile, came from 5-2 and two set points down at 5-4 in the second set to defeat Belgium's Joachim Gerard 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3).

He said: "It was a really good match in really difficult conditions today with the rain.

"I don't really know at the moment why or how I was 5-2 down but I was happy to come back from it.

"It's great for everyone here that there's going to be a Brit in the men's singles final and I'm focusing on what I need to do to make sure it's me there."

As well as facing each other in the singles, Reid and Hewett will try to book their place in what would be their fifth Super Series men's doubles final of 2017.

Alfie Hewett came from two set points down against Belgium's Joachim Gerard

Quads division success

They are not the only British players to be getting a taste of success at this year's tournament.

Andy Lapthorne and compatriot Antony Cotterill beat Heath Davidson and Lucas Sithole in straight sets and tough conditions 6-4 6-2 in their doubles semi-final.

They will face American duo David Wagner and Bryan Barten in Saturday's doubles final.