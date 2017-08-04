Natalie Greenhough wins bronze at IBSA European Judo Championships

The European Championships are taking place from 3-6 August

Britain's Natalie Greenhough has won bronze at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) European Judo Championships in Walsall.

The 23-year-old's medal in the -70kg category was her first in a major senior championships and came on the Walsall campus of the University of Wolverhampton, where she is a student.

Great Britain is hosting the Europeans for the first time since Crawley 2011.

Rio 2016 paralympian Greenhough is part of GB's seven-strong team at the event.