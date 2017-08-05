Christopher Skelley: Briton wins gold at IBSA European Judo Championships

Christopher Skelley (right) came fifth at the Rio 2016 Paralympics

Britain's Christopher Skelley won gold at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) European Judo Championships in Walsall.

The 23-year-old beat Russia's Utkir Kurbanor with an ippon to claim the title in the men's -100kg class.

Skelley was fifth at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016 and is one of Britain's highest-ranked judokas in Walsall.

Britain's Natalie Greenhough won bronze in the women's -70kg category in her first major tournament.

Jack Hodgson, who took bronze in 2015, came fifth in the men's +100kg after defeat by Khabib Kuramagomedov of Russia in the bronze medal match.