Christopher Skelley: Briton wins gold at IBSA European Judo Championships
- From the section Disability Sport
Britain's Christopher Skelley won gold at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) European Judo Championships in Walsall.
The 23-year-old beat Russia's Utkir Kurbanor with an ippon to claim the title in the men's -100kg class.
Skelley was fifth at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016 and is one of Britain's highest-ranked judokas in Walsall.
Britain's Natalie Greenhough won bronze in the women's -70kg category in her first major tournament.
Jack Hodgson, who took bronze in 2015, came fifth in the men's +100kg after defeat by Khabib Kuramagomedov of Russia in the bronze medal match.