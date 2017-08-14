BBC Sport - 2017 Special Olympic Games in Sheffield: 'It's been an important thing in my life'

'It's been an important thing in my life'

BBC Sport takes a look back at the 2017 Special Olympics Great Britain National Summer Games in Sheffield.

About 2,600 athletes of all ages with intellectual disabilities competed in the multi-sport event from 7-12 August.

WATCH MORE: How sport changed life of teen cyclist

WATCH MORE: Sheffield ready to host Special Olympics

READ MORE: Special Olympics: 'You've got to try to win it all'

Top videos

Video

'It's been an important thing in my life'

Video

Bolt says final goodbye to athletics

Video

Tottenham stars don't deserve more money - Shearer

Video

Can Man Utd turn draws into wins for title?

Video

Bergkamp's strike v Newcastle is your favourite Premier League goal

Video

Lukaku & Matic improve Man Utd - Mourinho

Top Stories