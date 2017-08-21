Para-dressage European Championships: Great Britain win four medals

Suzanna Hext (pictured) and Julie Payne were making their European Championships debuts

Suzanna Hext and Julie Payne won gold medals for Great Britain at the Para-dressage European Championships.

Debutant Hext won in the P3 individual grade III class on Abira, as fellow Briton Erin Orford rode Dior to bronze.

Payne, another in her first championships, took the P1 individual grade I title on Athene Lindebjerg - who won three Paralympic golds with Sophie Christiansen at Rio 2016.

Sophie Wells secured silver in the P5 grade V class on C Fatal Attraction.

Wells, a Paralympic gold medallist from Rio, won team gold and double individual silver on the 10-year-old at the 2015 European Championships.

Following her victory in Gothenburg, Hext said: "He's the horse of a lifetime and we have such a special bond.

"I just can't believe I've won gold. I just keep thinking, 'that can't be right, how did that just happen?'"

The British team are looking to retain their European team title, having never been beaten at a Para-dressage championship, on Tuesday.

The Para-dressage freestyle will take place on Wednesday.