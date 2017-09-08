IPC: Andrew Parsons announced as Sir Philip Craven's successor

Andrew Parsons becomes only the third President of the IPC after securing 84 votes out of 162

Andrew Parsons has been elected to take over from Sir Philip Craven as president of the International Paralympic Committee.

The Brazilian secured 84 votes out of 162 ahead of Patrick Jarvis, John Petersson and Haidi Zhang in round one.

Craven, a five-time Paralympic wheelchair basketball player, stood down after 16 years in the role.

"I want to thank the IPC membership for their trust," said Parsons, who is the IPC's third president.

"I am absolutely delighted," he added.

"I think winning in the first round shows very strong support from the membership."

During his time in charge, Craven has seen the the Paralympics grow and it is now the world's third-biggest sporting event behind only the Olympics and World Cup in terms of global ticket sales.

Craven said: "I would like to congratulate Andrew on his victory which was achieved in the first round and wish him the best of luck in his new role. I would also like to pay tribute to Patrick Jarvis, John Petersson and Haidi Zhang for their election campaigns."