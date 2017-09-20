Mexico City: International Paralympic Committee considers World Para festival

Media playback is not supported on this device How the Mexico earthquake struck

The International Paralympic Committee is assessing the situation following the earthquake in Mexico City, with the country's capital scheduled to host World Championships in powerlifting and swimming from 30 September.

Tuesday's earthquake killed more than 200 people and toppled many buildings.

The governing body will provide an update later on Wednesday.

"Clearly this is a terrible event for the people of Mexico and we will assess the situation carefully," said the IPC.

The 2017 Para Sport Festival is scheduled to run from 30 September to 6 October and incorporates the World Para Swimming Championships and World Para Powerlifting Championships.

It is the first time two of the biggest Para sport competitions have been held together and is expected to feature 550 swimmers from more than 60 countries and 360 powerlifters from 65 countries.

The 7.1 magnitude quake also caused major damage in neighbouring states.