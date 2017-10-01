European Para Table Tennis Championships: Hungary withdrawal scuppers Welsh trio

Tom Matthews (left) lost out to fellow Welshman Ron Davies for the 2017 Class 1 European title

A trio of Welsh Para-table tennis players have been denied the chance to defend their European title - by the withdrawal of a rival team.

Three-time European Class 1 title holder Rob Davies and compatriots Paul Davies and Tom Matthews hoped to secure gold for Great Britain in Slovenia.

But the withdrawal of Hungary's team ended their hopes as tournament rules state at least four teams must compete.

Rob Davies had beaten Matthews for the individual title the previous day.