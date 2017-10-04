Welsh Para table tennis player Paul Karabardak wins European team title

From the section

Paul Karabardak was introduced to table tennis at a local disabled youth club

Welsh Para table tennis player Paul Karabardak has won team gold at the European Championships in Slovenia, alongside Martin Perry and David Wetherill.

The British trio took gold in the men's class 6 team event, beating world silver medallists Croatia in the final.

"My first major gold is special and I'm pleased I could play my best," said Karabardak.

Welshman Rob Davies earlier secured a third successive European crown.