BBC Sport - Leif Thobroe: From rugby injury to Para Taekwondo World Championships

From rugby injury to Para Taekwondo World Champs

GB para taekwondo star Leif Thobroe tells BBC Sport Wales he is looking forward to his first World Championships, less than three years after a serious spinal injury.

Thobroe, from Swansea, lost the use of his right arm after suffering the freak injury whilst playing rugby in 2015.

But the former kickboxer took up taekwondo shortly afterwards and competes in the Para Taekwondo World Championships on 19 October in London.

Top videos

Video

From rugby injury to Para Taekwondo World Champs

Video

‘Leicester sacked Shakespeare too soon’ - Schwarzer

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Russia camp emotional and distracting'

Video

O'Neill happy to have Danes at home in second leg

Video

Why is Alpe d'Huez 'cycling's Wembley'?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Life is so much easier with a race walker

Video

Watch Shakespeare's last interview as Leicester boss

Video

Marley wants to give England stability

Video

Hyde ecstatic at MK Dons FA Cup draw

Video

I could have lost my hand - Baldwin

Top Stories