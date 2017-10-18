GB para taekwondo star Leif Thobroe tells BBC Sport Wales he is looking forward to his first World Championships, less than three years after a serious spinal injury.

Thobroe, from Swansea, lost the use of his right arm after suffering the freak injury whilst playing rugby in 2015.

But the former kickboxer took up taekwondo shortly afterwards and competes in the Para Taekwondo World Championships on 19 October in London.