Is Para-sport classification fit for purpose?

On Tuesday, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson will appear before a Parliamentary committee looking into whether the classification process for Paralympic sports is fair.

BBC Sport spoke to Michael Breen - father of T38 long jump world champion Olivia Breen - who has been campaigning for an overhaul of the system, and got the views of London 2012 Paralympics sprinter Bethany Woodward.

Woodward is handing back a relay medal she felt she won after a team-mate gave her "an unfair advantage".

British Paralympics chief executive Tim Hollingsworth also gives his thoughts.

READ MORE: Para tests involve 'sickening pain'

