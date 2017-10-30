Richard Whitehead: Double Paralympic champion criticises rule changes

Richard Whitehead won T42 200m gold at the Rio Paralympics in 2016

Double Paralympic gold medallist Richard Whitehead has described the changes to the classification system as "a big step backwards".

Under the new rules, athletes who race with one prosthetic will not be able to compete against those who use two.

Briton Whitehead, who retained his T42 200m title at Rio 2016, said the changes would create a "less challenging competitive environment".

"This sets a bad precedent for the future," he posted on social media.

Whitehead, 41, wrote that the new changes would create more events with fewer participants, and said there was "continued inequality" in the way events are set.

He added he was concerned at the "lack of consultation" with athletes and with the research the changes were based on.

Under the new rules, which take effect on 1 January, the T42-44 categories that Whitehead and fellow Briton Jonnie Peacock, the 100m champion, compete in will be transferred into four new categories - T61-64.

The classification system was changed after a series of criticisms, including claims of claims of cheating and misrepresentation of disability.

"I hope that, in the coming months, World Para-athletics may reconsider its decision and also provide greater clarity to athletes," Whitehead added.