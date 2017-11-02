Boccia: Great Britain top European medal table with three golds
-
- From the section Disability Sport
Great Britain's boccia team topped the leaderboard with three gold medals at the European Championships in Portugal.
David Smith came from 4-0 down against Mikhail Gutnik of Russia to clinch a 5-4 victory in BC1.
Jamie McCowan, with assistant Linda McCowan, lost all six points on the first end but rallied to win his first European title 8-7 in BC3.
In BC4 Stephen McGuire beat Russia's Sergey Safin 6-1 to add the European crown to his world title from 2016.
Britain finished the competition with five medals from seven events, having also captured silver in the BC3 and BC4 pairs.
|What is boccia?
|The sport made its Paralympic debut in 1984 and is similar to boules
|Each side has six balls and the aim is to get your balls closer to the white target ball, the jack, than your opponent
|All athletes have an impairment that affects all four of their limbs
|Men and women compete alongside and against each other in the sport