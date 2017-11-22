International Surfing Association wants Para-surfing debut at Paris 2024

Frenchman Eric Dargent competed at the first disabled surfing championships in 2015

The International Surfing Association has applied for Para-surfing to be included at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Surfing will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and the ISA says it will be an "historic" moment to see the adaptive version of the sport at the Games in Paris.

The sport's governing body will find out if it has qualified for phase two of the process in February.

A final decision will be made in January 2019.

The ISA, officially recognised as the International Paralympic Federation of Para-surfing, has held the World Adaptive Surfing Championship for the past two years.

This year's competition will see record participation, with more than 100 athletes from 25 countries competing in California between 29 November and 3 December.