Alfie Hewett: Masters and French Open champion eyes world number one spot

Reigning Masters and French Open wheelchair tennis champion Alfie Hewett says becoming world number one is "something he always dreamt of".

The 20-year-old from Norwich goes into this month's Australian Open ranked second and could go above Argentinean Gustavo Fernandez at the top.

"I've got nothing to lose and quite a lot to gain," Hewett told BBC Norfolk.

"It's sprung on me so quickly but I'm going to rise to it, try to take on the challenge and just go for it."

Hewett, beaten by Great Britain team-mate Gordon Reid in the 2016 Paralympics final, claimed his maiden Grand Slam title in Paris in June and won the end-of-season Masters last month.

He is fewer than 300 ranking points behind world number one Fernandez and could overtake him by the end of the Australian Open, which starts on 24 January.

"Being world number one is always something that I've dreamt of as a kid. Coming into the sport, being the best at it is always something I've had as my number one goal," he said.

"Instead of being fearful of it I'm going to go for it and try not to shy away from the moment, because that would be a big regret of mine."

While Hewett has his sights set on being the world's best player, his preparation for the Grand Slam in Melbourne has not been ideal.

"I've struggled a little bit with a few injuries over the Christmas period, so I haven't been able to train maybe as much as I'd hoped for," he added.