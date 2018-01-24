Australian Open 2018: Gordon Reid, Alfie Hewett and Lucy Shuker beaten

Gordon Reid won his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2016

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Britons Gordon Reid, Alfie Hewett and Lucy Shuker lost their respective wheelchair singles quarter-finals at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

World number four Reid, who won the title in Melbourne in 2016, lost 6-1 6-3 to Japan's Shingo Kunieda.

French Open champion Hewett won the first set against Swede Stefan Olsson but went on to lose 1-6 6-3 6-4.

World number six Shuker, meanwhile, was beaten 2-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (6-4) by Germany's Sabine Ellerbrock.

Compatriot Andy Lapthorne lost the second of four round-robin matches in the quad wheelchair singles.

Lapthorne, who struggled with injury in the build-up to the tournament, had won his first match but lost 6-1 6-0 to world number three Dylan Alcott.