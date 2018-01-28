Tokyo Paralympics: Fewer swimming and athletics events than in Rio

Hannah Cockroft, who won three golds in Rio, will only have two events in Tokyo

The athletics and swimming programmes for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics will feature fewer medal events than the 2016 Rio Games.

However, both sports have added mixed gender events to their schedules.

Athletics will have 168 medal events - nine fewer than in Rio, although there are more female athlete slots available.

Swimming will have 146 events, compared to 152 in 2016, with no more than six events per class.

It was also announced that the triathlon programme, which debuted in 2016, will have eight events in Tokyo, four for men and four for women, up from six in Rio.

The specific events will be decided by the International Triathlon Union later this year.

The International Paralympic Committee has also shortlisted Cerebral Palsy Football, Golf, Powerchair Football and Sailing to go through to the next phase of the application process for inclusion at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

CP Football and Sailing were part of the Rio programme but were dropped for 2020 where Para-badminton and Taekwondo will make their debuts

Karate and Para Dance Sport will go through to the next phase for consideration as demonstration sports.

The six sports, in addition to the 22 existing sports will now vie to be part of the 2024 event with a final decision due in January 2019.

What's new for Tokyo?

Athletics will have a first-ever mixed gender, mixed class 4x100m relay made up of two men and two women and including an athlete with a visual impairment, a wheelchair racer, an athlete with co-ordination impairment and an athlete with a limb impairment.

There will be 7% more athlete slots for women than in Rio.

However, the programme has been tweaked and Rio champion Hannah Cockroft will only have two T34 events (100m and 800m) after the 400m event was taken out.

But double Rio gold medallist Georgie Hermitage, who triumphed in the T37 100m and 400m, will now have three individual events after the 200m was added to her category.

London and Rio Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock, a single below the knee amputee, will still race against his double below the knee rivals in the 100m, despite his category being revamped.

In swimming, there are two mixed gender 4x100m freestyle relays added - one for visual impaired athletes and the other for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

Swimmers in the S14 class for intellectual impairments will now have 100m butterfly events included for the first time.

"For both athletics and swimming, we have created programmes that ensure a good cross section of events for athletes in all classes," said IPC president Andrew Parsons.

"By reducing the number of events in both sports from Rio 2016, we also aim to increase the depth of talent in each field and ensure greater long-term event viability. The addition of mixed gender relays will also enable more countries to participate."