Sarah Storey returns to GB team for Para-cycling Track World Championships

Storey is set to compete in three events in Brazil

The 14-time Paralympic champion Sarah Storey will return to the Great Britain team for next month's Para-Cycling Track World Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Storey has been named in a 22-strong squad for the event from 22-25 March.

The 40-year-old gave birth to her second child in October and missed the 2017 season.

She became Britain's most decorated female Paralympian at Rio 2016, where she added three golds to her tally.

"I'm delighted to be back in the hunt for rainbow jerseys although I never expected to be back so quickly after Charlie's arrival four months ago," Storey said.

"It's great to welcome Sarah back into the team for the first time since Rio, while it's also excellent to add some new faces to the squad," added team programmes manager Jon Pett.

The Worlds team also features Storey's fellow Rio gold medallists Jody Cundy, Sophie Thornhill, Helen Scott, Lora Fachie, Corrine Hall, Megan Giglia, Steve Bate, Adam Duggleby, Louis Rolfe and Jon-Allan Butterworth.

There are also places for newcomers Katie Toft and Blaine Hunt.

However, Rio cycling and athletics dual star Kadeena Cox will not be taking part because of athletics and university commitments.

Cox will be representing England in the Para-sport athletics events in April's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

GB team

Women: Lora Fachie & Corrine Hall, Sophie Thornhill & Helen Scott, Katie Toft, Megan Giglia, Crystal Lane-Wright, Sarah Storey.

Men: Steve Bate & Adam Duggleby, James Ball & Peter Mitchell, Neil Fachie & Matt Rotheram, Louis Rolfe, Ben Watson, Jody Cundy, Jaco Van Gass, Jon-Allan Butterworth, Blaine Hunt, Jon Gildea, William Bjergfelt