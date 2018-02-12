Winter Paralympics 2018: Scott Meenagh seals place in Nordic skiing events

Scott Meenagh got a taste of winter sport as part of the Paralympic Inspiration Programme at Sochi 2014

Britain will have a Nordic skier at the Winter Paralympics for the first time in 20 years after Scott Meenagh was selected for Pyeongchang 2018.

The 28-year-old Scot will take part in both cross country and biathlon.

"It's an incredible feeling to know my name is on the team sheet," said the ex-paratrooper, who was injured while on active service in Afghanistan.

"I've totally fallen in love with this sport and I hope that I will encourage others to follow me."

Meenagh, from Cumbernauld, played rugby for Scotland at under-18 level before enlisting.

After losing both of his legs at 21, he returned to sport through running and rowing before making the switch to the snow in March 2016.

"I can't wait to get out to South Korea to compete and I'm determined to give my very best performance," said Meenagh.

The Paralympic Winter Games runs from 9-18 March.