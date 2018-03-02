2018 Winter Paralympics: sport-by-sport guide

Winter Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-18 March Time in Pyeongchang: GMT +9 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 live and via the BBC Sport website

Find out more about the sports which make up the 2018 Winter Paralympic programme.

Para alpine skiing: A sport which is practised worldwide, the Paralympic programme features five disciplines: downhill, slalom, giant slalom, super G and super combined. Athletes combine speed and agility while racing down slopes at speeds of around 100km/h.

Para snowboard: After making its Games debut in Sochi four years ago where two golds were up for grabs, there are more medals on offer in more categories this time around. Athletes will compete in snowboard cross and banked slalom events.

Para Nordic skiing: Encompassing two disciplines - cross-country skiing and biathlon - the sport is a test of endurance and skill. Some competitors will take part in six events across both disciplines over the course of the Games.

Wheelchair curling: The sport is similar to the Olympic version but with one key difference - no sweeping is allowed, meaning the delivery of the stone has to be accurate. Great Britain won bronze in Sochi four years ago.

Para ice hockey: Fast and furious, many of the rules and regulations of the sport are the same as in ice hockey. Athletes use specially-designed sledges fitted with two blades to propel themselves across the ice and have two playing sticks, which are used for pushing and to control and shoot the puck.

