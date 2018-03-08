Winter Paralympics: Snowboarder Owen Pick to carry GB flag at opening ceremony

Media playback is not supported on this device Eight years ago I was fighting for this flag - Pick

Snowboarder Owen Pick will be Great Britain's flagbearer at the Winter Paralympics opening ceremony in South Korea on Friday.

Games debutant Pick, 26, lost his leg aged 18 while serving with the British Army in Afghanistan.

He will lead out the British team at the 35,000-capacity Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

"To represent my country under the same flag as I fought under is huge for me," he told BBC Sport.

"I got a message from the British Paralympic Association on Wednesday saying they needed to speak to me after my team meeting.

"I thought I was in trouble, but I found out I was going to be flag bearer, which was amazing.

"I had no idea. I was really really surprised and happy when I found out. It's wicked."

A record 567 athletes from 48 countries, plus Russians competing under a neutral flag, will walk out into the stadium at the opening ceremony, which begins at 11:00 GMT.