Winter Paralympics: Millie Knight and Brett Wild win downhill silver

Winter Paralympics on the BBC Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-18 March Time in Pyeongchang: GMT +9 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 live and via the BBC Sport website. Television coverage on Channel 4.

Britain's Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild took downhill silver on the opening day of the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

The pair, who are the reigning world champions, finished 0.86 seconds behind defending Paralympic champions Henrieta Farkasova and guide Natalia Subrtova.

Knight, 19, is competing at her second Games while Wild is making his debut.

Her team-mate Menna Fitzpatrick crashed early on in her run at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre but seemed unhurt.

More to follow.