BBC Sport - Wheelchair rugby: Five best tries as GB beat USA in quad nations
Five best tries as GB beat USA in quad nations
- From the section Disability Sport
Watch five of the best tries as Great Britain storm to a 50-47 victory in their opening game of the Wheelchair Rugby Quad Nations against USA.
Watch live wheelchair Rugby Quad Nations here: Wheelchair Rugby Quad Nations - BBC TV & online coverage times.
Friday, 9 March
19:15-20:45, GB v Japan, Connected TV and online
Saturday, 10 March
12:15-13:45, Japan v US, Connected TV & online
14:15-15:45, GB v Australia, Connected TV and Online
19:15-20:45, Australia v US, Connected TV and online
Sunday, 11 March
13:45-15:55, Third v Fourth, Connected TV & online
15:45-17:15, Final, Connected TV and online