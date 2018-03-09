Watch five of the best tries as Great Britain storm to a 50-47 victory in their opening game of the Wheelchair Rugby Quad Nations against USA.

Watch live wheelchair Rugby Quad Nations here: Wheelchair Rugby Quad Nations - BBC TV & online coverage times.

Friday, 9 March

19:15-20:45, GB v Japan, Connected TV and online

Saturday, 10 March

12:15-13:45, Japan v US, Connected TV & online

14:15-15:45, GB v Australia, Connected TV and Online

19:15-20:45, Australia v US, Connected TV and online

Sunday, 11 March

13:45-15:55, Third v Fourth, Connected TV & online

15:45-17:15, Final, Connected TV and online