Winter Paralympics: GB skiers win super-G silver and bronze

Winter Paralympics on the BBC Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-18 March Time in Pyeongchang: GMT +9 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 live and via the BBC Sport website. Television coverage on Channel 4.

Britain won silver and bronze in the women's super-G for visually impaired skiers on day two of the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

Millie Knight and Brett Wild claimed their second silver medals of the Games after finishing second in the downhill.

Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe were third with defending champion Kelly Gallagher and guide Gary Smith eighth.

Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova and Natalia Subrtova won their second gold, after claiming the downhill on day one.

