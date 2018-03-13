BBC Sport - Britain's strongest disabled man has a global ambition

Meet Britain's strongest disabled man

A former soldier who had his leg amputated after an Army training accident is aiming to become the world's strongest disabled man.

Mark Smith, from Milton Keynes, set a world record in January by pulling two lorries over a distance of 20m (66ft) in under 25 seconds at Brands Hatch in Kent.

The 33-year-old will be back at Brands Hatch in April to compete in England's Strongest Disabled Man competition.

Top Stories