Winter Paralympics: Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe lie second in giant slalom

Winter Paralympics on the BBC Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-18 March Time in Pyeongchang: GMT +9 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 live and via the BBC Sport website. Television coverage on Channel 4.

Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe are second after the first run of the women's visually-impaired giant slalom at the Winter Paralympics.

Fitzpatrick and Kehoe, who won silver in Tuesday's super combined, clocked a time of one minute 14.45 seconds.

They are 3.62 seconds behind Slovakia's all-conquering pair of Henrieta Farkasova and Natalia Subrtova

Kelly Gallagher and Gary Smith are fifth, with double silver medallists Millie Knight and Brett Wild sixth.

The second run starts at 05:00 GMT.

