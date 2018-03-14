Commonwealth Games: Kadeena Cox forced to withdraw through injury

From the section

Cox won cycling gold in the C4-5 time trial and 400m gold in the T38 category in Rio

Double Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox has been forced to withdraw from England's Commonwealth Games squad because of injury.

The 27-year-old, who won gold medals in athletics and cycling at Rio 2016, was due to make her Commonwealth debut in the T38 100m event in Australia.

Commonwealth Games England said a replacement would "not be named at the current time".

The Games on Australia's Gold Coast run from 4-15 April.