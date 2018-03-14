Commonwealth Games: Kadeena Cox forced to withdraw through injury
Double Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox has been forced to withdraw from England's Commonwealth Games squad because of injury.
The 27-year-old, who won gold medals in athletics and cycling at Rio 2016, was due to make her Commonwealth debut in the T38 100m event in Australia.
Commonwealth Games England said a replacement would "not be named at the current time".
The Games on Australia's Gold Coast run from 4-15 April.