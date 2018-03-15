Winter Paralympics: Great Britain edged out by South Korea in wheelchair curling

After defeat to South Korea, Great Britain must now beat China to stand a chance of progressing to the semi-finals

Great Britain's prospects of reaching the wheelchair curling semi-finals diminished after a 5-4 loss to South Korea at the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

GB must beat table-toppers China in their final group match at 10:35 GMT to stand any chance of progressing, but also need world champions Norway to lose to Slovakia.

Even then, Aileen Neilson's rink would be level in fourth with the Norwegians and the two teams would need to face off in a tie break decider on Friday.

Britain went into the final end at 4-4, but failed to capitalise on holding the hammer as Korea stole a single point for victory.

Norway edged past the USA in dramatic fashion, claiming victory after the measuring device was used to determine the crucial stone in a 5-4 win.

It means Norway will guarantee a spot in Friday's semi-finals with a victory over Slovakia later on Thursday.

But if they slip up, Britain, Switzerland and the Neutral Paralympic Athletes team of Russian competitors could all pull level on six wins to create a four-way tie in fourth place.

If that were to occur, the two teams with the best head-to-head record between the four nations would face off in a tie-breaker to determine the fourth semi-finalist.

There was disappointment for the hosts though in para-ice hockey as South Korea lost in the semi-finals 7-0 to Canada.

Defending champions USA face Italy in the other semi at 11:00 GMT and could set up a highly anticipated final with Canada on Sunday in what would be a match-up of the two powerhouses of the sport.