Special Olympics 2019: Great Britain names squad for World Summer Games

Special Olympics Great Britain took part in the 2015 Summer Games in Los Angeles

Special Olympics Great Britain will send 129 athletes in 17 sports to next year's World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

They will be joined by around 7,000 other athletes with learning disabilities from around the world.

It will be the 15th Special Olympics World Summer Games and it will take place from 14-21 March 2019.

Special Olympics is for athletes with intellectual (learning) disabilities - including autism, Down's Syndrome and other learning disabilities.

You can find a full list of the British athletes who will taking part on the Special Olympics GB website.