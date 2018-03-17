Winter Paralympics: Britain's Scott Meenagh 14th & James Whitley 10th in Pyeongchang

Media playback is not supported on this device Winter Paralympics: Britain's James Whitley finishes 10th in alpine slalom

Winter Paralympics on the BBC Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-18 March Time in Pyeongchang: GMT +9 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 live and via the BBC Sport website. Television coverage on Channel 4.

Great Britain's Scott Meenagh finished 14th in 7.5km skiing cross country and team-mate James Whitley came 10th in alpine slalom on the penultimate day of the Winter Paralympics.

Whitley, 20, was racing in his favoured event and matched his best finish at these Games, which came in the standing downhill.

Glasgow's Meenagh, 28, has covered 58.6km across six events in the sitting classification of cross country and biathlon in Pyeongchang, with his best result 13th in the 12.5km biathlon.

GB have won five medals in South Korea - four silver and one bronze - and have one day remaining to reach their ambition of seven.

Three British pairs will race in Sunday's visually impaired slalom, with medals a possibility.

Menna Fitzpatrick and her guide Jen Kehoe have already won two silvers and a bronze, while Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild have two silvers.

They are joined by Sochi 2014 gold medallist Kelly Gallagher and guide Gary Smith.

Whitley, who was born without hands, has finished 10th twice and 11th twice in Pyeongchang, but has failed to match his seventh-placed position in slalom at last year's World Championships.

"I would have loved to have gone a bit deeper in the top 10 but overall I am really happy to have finished all five races and had some good results in the process," he told BBC Sport.

"I think these Games show where I can improve and what I need to do in training looking ahead to Beijing 2022."

Meenagh, who lost his legs in an explosion while serving as a paratrooper in Afghanistan in 2011, told BBC Sport: "That was an awesome race.

"I had a bit of a crash with one of the Chinese girls in the visual impaired race, but that's part of racing. The ones who are comfortable in chaos do well in this sport.

"I'm feeling pretty ruined now. But I wouldn't be giving an honest account of myself if I wasn't getting the odd niggle."

Korean Sin Eui Hyun won gold, with American Daniel Cnossen taking silver for his sixth medal at these Games.

Cnossen, 37, failed to win medals on his Winter Paralympics debut four years ago, and his progress will act as inspiration to Meenagh, who is Britain's first Nordic skier competitor at a Paralympics for 20 years.

"I wouldn't be here if I didn't dare to dream. I'm seeing what it takes to be at the top in this sport and I'm inspired for life now.

"I'm not going anywhere until I've given everything I've got and I want to be on that podium.

"Daniel is a very special athlete - he's done it through raw hard work. He's a nice guy to look up to but ultimately I can put a target on his back and see how he does it."

McKeever makes it lucky 13

Brian McKeever earned his 13th gold, alongside guide Graham Nishikawa

Canadian Brian McKeever took his career gold medal tally to an incredible 13 across five Paralympics Games with victory in the men's 10km visual impaired.

The 38-year-old from Calgary even received a congratulatory tweet from his country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week and could add a fourth gold at these Games with success in Sunday's relay.

"I guess it's lucky number 13," he told BBC Sport. "That was great. We've had a really good championship all told.

"We've had really great teamwork from start to finish and we still have one more day to go.

"We had a 35C swing in temperature over the last few days from 20C to -14C. It means you have to be on your game.

"We came up early, we were the first ones on the track to test this morning. That preparation comes through in the racing."

American Oksana Masters picked up her second gold of the Games and her fourth medal overall with victory in the women's 5km sitting cross county,

China won wheelchair curling gold, beating Norway 6-5 in an extra end, with Canada taking bronze through a 5-3 win over Korea.

There was a bronze medal for hosts Korea as they beat Italy 1-0 in para-ice hockey. USA and Canada meet in a highly anticipated final on Sunday.