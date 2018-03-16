Winter Paralympics: GB's Ben Moore, James Barnes-Miller & Owen Pick miss out on medals

Media playback is not supported on this device Winter Paralympics: Emotional Minor wins Paralympic banked slalom gold

Winter Paralympics on the BBC Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-18 March Time in Pyeongchang: GMT +9 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 live and via the BBC Sport website. Television coverage on Channel 4.

Great Britain's snowboarding trio Ben Moore, James Barnes-Miller and Owen Pick all missed out on medals in their Winter Paralympic banked slalom events.

Moore was seventh in the SB-UL upper limb category, three places ahead of Barnes-Miller.

Pick was in ninth in the lower limb SB-LL2 event.

It means Britain remain on five medals, two short of the UK Sport target of seven, with two days of competition remaining in Pyeongchang.

World Championship bronze medallist Moore, 32, who suffered nerve damage to his arm in a motorbike accident 13 years ago, had looked to threaten for medals.

He was fifth after the first of the three runs and, although he improved his time by over two seconds in the second, he dropped slightly down the leaderboard - and a missed gate resulted in a disqualification for his third effort.

But Moore was still happy with his final position. "I'm over the moon - I had no expectations coming in. You never know what is going to happen," he told BBC Sport.

"Race day is race day. We put in all the training and I rode the best I could so I am happy with that."

Barnes-Miller, 28, was ninth after the first run, dropping a place after the second run. Like Moore, he needed more from his third run to try to challenge, but pushing hard at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre, he took a tumble.

"You come here to race, you don't come here just to take part and we wanted something to show," he said.

"Everyone has upped their game and we know what we have to figure out for the next Games."

Gold went to American Mike Minor, who finished 0.59 seconds ahead of Austria's Patrick Mayrhofer with snowboard cross winner Simon Patmore of Australia third.

Pick's best time in his event came in his first run, but he was well off the pace set by Japan's Gurimu Narita, the eventual winner.

The 26-year-old missed a gate in his second run and then failed to improve in his third run.

"I came here to medal in this event and I haven't. I'm upset to be so far down the table," said Pick.

"I didn't snowboard the way I can. It was a tough course and I made a couple of mistakes.

"I know if I had stuck one of those last two runs I could have gotten onto the podium. I know I can beat these guys but it just didn't happen today."

Mentel-Spee wins again

In the women's events, Bibian Mentel-Spee of the Netherlands, who had surgery less than 10 weeks ago to repair damage in her spine caused by cancer, won her second gold medal of the Games with victory in the LL2 category following her snowboard cross success on Monday.

Mentel-Spee, 45, has been diagnosed with cancer nine times and trailed compatriot Lisa Bunschoten and American Brittani Coury going into her final run but stormed down the slope to take the lead by 2.93 seconds and watched as her rivals failed to close the gap.

Brenna Huckaby of the United States also completed the double in the women's LL1 category, with Cecile Hernandez of France second and Huckaby's team-mate Amy Purdy in third.

Huckaby, 22, who became the first amputee to feature in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition last month, triumphed by 0.36 seconds.

Elsewhere, Britain's Scott Meenagh finished 14th in the men's seated 15km biathlon - his penultimate event of the Games.

At the wheelchair curling, China will take on world champions Norway in Saturday's final after both recorded dramatic semi-final wins.

China defeated Canada 4-3, while the Norwegians needed an extra end to beat South Korea 8-6.