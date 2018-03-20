Former Northern Ireland and Manchester United winger Keith Gillespie makes a surprise visit to a Special Olympics Ulster training session in at the Antrim Forum.

Gillespie joined members of Team Ulster football sides as they prepare to compete on a national stage at the Special Olympics Ireland Games, which take place in Dublin in June.

A total of 277 Team Ulster athletes will be among the 1,600 competing in Dublin.

Selected athletes from the event will go on to represent Team Ireland at the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.