BBC Sport - Former NI winger Gillespie drops in for Special Olympics Ulster session

Gillespie drops in for Special Olympics session

Former Northern Ireland and Manchester United winger Keith Gillespie makes a surprise visit to a Special Olympics Ulster training session in at the Antrim Forum.

Gillespie joined members of Team Ulster football sides as they prepare to compete on a national stage at the Special Olympics Ireland Games, which take place in Dublin in June.

A total of 277 Team Ulster athletes will be among the 1,600 competing in Dublin.

Selected athletes from the event will go on to represent Team Ireland at the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.

Top videos

Video

Gillespie drops in for Special Olympics session

Video

Have you ever seen a more blatant dive than this?

Video

Dear F1: Please, please, PLEASE be more unpredictable

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Sport Relief 2018: Murray's rude awakening

  • From the section Sport
Video

Gareth Bale: Wales star arrives for China Cup

Audio

Joshua v Parker: a harder fight than we expect?

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories