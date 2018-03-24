Para-cycling Track World Championships: British tandem pairings win gold in Rio

Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby won two golds at the Rio Paralympics in 2016

British tandem pairings Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall and Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby have won individual pursuit gold at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Brazil.

Megan Giglia also claimed C3 500m time trial gold.

Katie Toft won her second medal of the championships, adding a silver in the C1 500m time trial to Thursday's individual pursuit gold.

Britain have now taken their tally to nine medals with five golds.

Fachie and Bate, who are visually impaired, and their sighted pilots Hall and Duggleby, were returning to the track where they won gold at the Rio Paralympics.

"It's been a long time coming," said Fachie, who won her first track world gold on Friday. "This is my eighth track World Championships and at last I have the jersey. We've broken the curse. I think this velodrome in Rio suits us."

"Coming back here has been great. It's been like a dream come true," added Bate, who also won his first world track title with Duggleby.

Giglia, who claimed silver in the women's C3 individual pursuit behind Denise Schindler on the opening day, got revenge against the German on Friday to win her third track world title.

After winning her second medal, Toft competed in the women's C1-3 scratch race but was unable to finish after a fall.

Elsewhere, Louis Rolfe was fourth in the men's C2 1km time trial and Ben Watson, making his World Championship debut, was seventh in the men's C3 scratch and 12th in the C3 1km time trial.