Alfie Hewett: 'Best tennis' helps Briton win Super Series title

Alfie Hewett became world number one for the first time in his career in January

Great Britain's Alfie Hewett says he fought off tiredness to play some of his "best tennis" and win a first Super Series wheelchair title.

The 20-year-old world number one beat Japan's Shingo Kunieda 6-3 7-6 (8-6) in the Cajun Classic final on Sunday.

Hewett, who won his first Grand Slam singles title at the French Open last year, did not drop a set in the event.

"Not dropping a set is a very big thing for me, so I can go home very, very happy," he said.

The Cajun Classic tournament, which is held in Baton Rouge in the United States, has been upgraded to Super Series status this year, becoming one of the six most prestigious wheelchair tennis events outside the four Grand Slams.

Hewett strengthened his position as world number one with victory over two-time Paralympic champion and reigning Australian Open champion Kunieda.

"He's beaten me the last couple of times so I was really up for today, even though I felt tired," said Hewett. "I really wanted to get on court and prove a point.

"He's had a really good start to the year and played some his best tennis for a long, long while.

"I knew it was going to be tough and I came out and played some of my best tennis."

British number one Lucy Shuker partnered Diede de Groot of the Netherlands to win the women's doubles title.

Shuker and De Groot, seeded second, fought back from 5-2 down in the deciding set to win 2-6 6-3 7-5 against Dutch top seeds Marjolein Buis and Aniek van Koot.